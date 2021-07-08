Rumble Ponies snag third-straight from New Hampshire

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies won their third-straight game over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Thursday night to improve to 21-34.

Final score:

Rumble Ponies - 5 (21-34), Fisher Cats - 1 (23-31)

Binghamton started scoring right away, as Mark Vientos doubled into right field in the first inning to bring in Jake Mangum for the early lead. In the second inning, another double off the bat of Manny Rodriguez scored two more to push the advantage to three runs.

An RBI in the third from Wagner LaGrange and a homerun from Mangum in the sixth added some more insurance, as the Ponies look to clinch the series win tomorrow with game four against New Hampshire.