Skip to Content

Biden to convene session on rising gun violence Monday

New
12:29 pm National News from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a nationwide increase in violence crime — particularly involving firearms — President Joe Biden will convene a meeting Monday with law enforcement, local elected officials and advocates to discuss his efforts to address gun crimes. The White House says Biden will highlight his administration’s push to increase funding for local law enforcement to improve community policing practices through the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill he signed into law earlier this year. Some states and local governments are also using funding from that American Rescue Plan to fund youth employment programs and other measures that could help curtail crime.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content