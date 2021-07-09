Caitlyn Jenner’s 1st news conference short on substance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner has held her first news conference as a Republican candidate for California governor. It was light on policy specifics and came 77 days after she announced she was entering a recall election of first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Fielding questions for just under 15 minutes Friday, the reality TV personality and former Olympian said she’s a serious candidate and asserted she’s leading the field of Republican candidates. She said she will release her tax returns next week and is planning a monthlong statewide bus tour. She also suggested building more desalination plants to deal with the drought but didn’t say when or where such facilities could be built.