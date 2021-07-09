Ethiopia says all aid flights to Tigray must be searched

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government says all flights carrying aid to its embattled Tigray region must go through its capital and be searched to ensure they carry only humanitarian items. Ethiopia announced the condition on Friday as the U.S. and the European Union have compared the government’s treatment of Tigray to a “siege.” The U.N. humanitarian agency says in its latest update that aid to Tigray remains blocked, though access inside the region is improving. Some 5.2 million people need help and hundreds of thousands face famine conditions in the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade.