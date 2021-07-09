Federal Reserve pledges ‘powerful support’ for economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says its low interest rate policies are providing “powerful support” for the economy as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. In its twice-a-year report to Congress on monetary policy released Friday, the Fed indicated that it planned to keep up that support until further progress is made in recovering from last year’s severe recession. It said that over the first half of this year, progress on vaccinations had helped the economy to re-open and produced strong economic growth but it said the lingering effects of the Covid pandemic were continuing to weigh on the economy with employment remaining well below pre-pandemic levels.