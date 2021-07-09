Flash Flood Watch until FRI 11:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch until FRI 11:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Delaware
and Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Northern
Wayne, Pike, and Southern Wayne.
* Until 11 AM EDT this morning
* Locally heavy rainfall, associated with Tropical Storm Elsa,
will spread north and northeast this morning, affecting areas
which have received significant precipitation over the past
several days. The combination of saturated conditions in
additional to the expected rainfall may cause localized flash
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
