Flash Flood Watch until FRI 11:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,

including the following areas, in central New York, Delaware

and Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Northern

Wayne, Pike, and Southern Wayne.

* Until 11 AM EDT this morning

* Locally heavy rainfall, associated with Tropical Storm Elsa,

will spread north and northeast this morning, affecting areas

which have received significant precipitation over the past

several days. The combination of saturated conditions in

additional to the expected rainfall may cause localized flash

flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&