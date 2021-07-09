Hernández leads off with homer, Red Sox beat Phillies 11-5

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández led off the Red Sox first with a home run, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run shot and Rafael Devers also homered to lead the Boston Red Sox to an 11-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Hernández’ homer was his fifth from the leadoff spot this season; only Kyle Schwarber (7) and José Altuve (6) have more. Martinez hit his 18th of the season in Boston’s three-run second inning and Devers hit his 22nd in the four-run fourth as the Red Sox bounced back from 1-0 and 3-2 deficits to pull away.