Hungarian capital offers tests amid vaccine efficacy worries

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s capital city is offering free antibody testing to elderly people amid concerns that certain COVID-19 vaccines do not provide adequate protection. The offer of 20,000 tests came after fully vaccinated people reported that tests carried out at private laboratories indicated that they hadn’t developed antibodies to defend against the coronavirus . City leaders say most such reports came from people who received China’s Sinopharm vaccine. An early vaccination leader in the European Union, Hungary is the only country in the bloc to use the Chinese jab. Budapest’s mayor is pushing for Hungary’s government to offer third shots for those that need them.