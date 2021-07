FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .10-.50” (1.00”) 60% High 78 (74-80) Wind NW 5-10 mph

That stalled front and T.S. Elsa will give us clouds, showers, rain and thunderstorms today. There will be a better chance of heavy rain east and southeast of Binghamton. The chance of showers will decrease by this evening.