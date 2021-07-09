National Weather Service confirms microburst in Apalachin Wednesday night

APALACHIN (WBNG)-- Friday morning the National Weather Service office in Binghamton sent a survey team to investigate wind damage from the storms on Wednesday night.

After conducting the investigation, the National Weather Service concluded that a microburst hit Apalachin around 9:48 PM Wednesday night.

A microburst is defined as a sudden, powerful, and localized air current.

The officials say the wind speed of the microburst was recorded as being up to 80 MPH.

The microburst was an estimated two and a half miles long and three miles wide with some of the strongest winds last for about two minutes and observed.