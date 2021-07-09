Rumble Ponies fall to Fisher Cats, 7-3

Binghamton (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies had their three-game winning streak snapped Friday night, falling to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 7-3.

Final Score:

Fisher Cats - 7 (24-31), Rumble Ponies - 3 (21-35)

The Rumble Ponies struck first in the third inning when Manny Rodriquez lined a base hit into left field to score Nick Conti and put Binghamton up 1-0. Nick Meyer followed up with a two-run home run to make it a three-run ballgame.

New Hampshire responded shortly after as Demi Orimoloye drove in two runs on a double in the top of the fifth to cut into the Ponies' lead.

Then in the eighth inning the Fisher Cats broke it open, scoring five runs on two hits and two Rumble Ponies errors. That was enough to keep New Hampshire ahead for good, as they end Binghamton's win streak. The Rumble Ponies and Fisher Cats play again Saturday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.