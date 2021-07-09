Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 5:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROOME…SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE…SOUTHEASTERN

CHENANGO…EASTERN SUSQUEHANNA AND NORTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES…

At 505 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Walton to near Lenoxville, moving southeast at 35

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Sidney, Jackson, Walton, Clifford, Sanford, Colchester, Susquehanna,

Forest City, Deposit and Susquehanna Depot.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH