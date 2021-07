The Latest: American arrested in Haiti worked alongside Penn

An American arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti’s president worked alongside Sean Penn to rebuild the country from a devastating earthquake in 2010, according to three people familiar with the Hollywood actor’s decade-old relief drive. The two people said James Solages worked as a driver and in a security capacity for J/P Haitian Relief Organization, which was started by Penn following the magnitude 7.0 earthquake in 2010 that killed more than 300,000 people in the impoverished Caribbean nation. One of the people said Solages had left the organization sometime in 2011. All three people requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.