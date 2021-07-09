Tompkins County man sentenced for death of Cornell Professor

(WBNG) -- The Tompkin's County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that a Groton, N.Y. man was sentenced for hitting and killing 64-year-old Cornell University Professor Jerrie Gavalchin in May 2020.

The district attorney's said 45-year-old Jeffrey Skinner was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for vehicular manslaughter in the first degree, a Class felony.

Additionally, the district attorney's office said Skinner was also sentenced to one to three years in prison for driving while intoxicated, a class C felony, and a term of two to four years in prison for leaving the scene of a personal injury incident without reporting, a class D felony.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Skinner pleaded guilty to the incident in May 2020.

Professor Gavalchin was walking her bicycle along when Skinner struck her with his vehicle, the district attorney's office said, where she suffered fatal injuries.