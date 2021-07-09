Vatican: Pope to deliver Sunday blessing from Rome hospital

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis is walking, working and has celebrated Mass at a Rome hospital where he also will deliver his Sunday weekly blessing while recovering from intestinal surgery. The Vatican’s daily medical update said that Francis’ temperature was normal again following the slight fever he ran Wednesday evening, It said Friday that his treatment and recovery at Gemelli hospital was proceeding as planned. Francis, 84, had half of his colon removed last Sunday for what the Vatican said was a “severe” narrowing of his large intestine.