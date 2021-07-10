Back to the future: MLB draft returns, makes All-Star debut

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after Major League Baseball limited its draft amid the chaos of COVID-19, it’s set to host a revamped event as part of All-Star festivities in Denver. The 20-round draft will span three days, with Round 1 slated for primetime on Sunday. MLB moved the draft to July’s All-Star weekend, putting the opening round on its network right after the All-Star Futures Game, a showcase for the top players in the minors. The draft had been televised from MLB Network’s studios in Secaucus, New Jersey, since 2009.