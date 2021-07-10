Skip to Content

Back to the future: MLB draft returns, makes All-Star debut

New
3:54 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after Major League Baseball limited its draft amid the chaos of COVID-19, it’s set to host a revamped event as part of All-Star festivities in Denver. The 20-round draft will span three days, with Round 1 slated for primetime on Sunday. MLB moved the draft to July’s All-Star weekend, putting the opening round on its network right after the All-Star Futures Game, a showcase for the top players in the minors. The draft had been televised from MLB Network’s studios in Secaucus, New Jersey, since 2009.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content