California man charged with raiding Capitol, posing as press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been arrested after being charged with joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol while trying to impersonate a member of the media. Court records say Matthew Thomas Purse was arrested in Irvine on Friday to face federal charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Purse was photographed inside the Capitol wearing a tactical vest and black helmet marked with the word “press.” But the FBI says there is no evidence he has legitimate press credentials or is affiliated with any news organization. When reached by The Associated Press on Saturday, Purse said he was in the building “as part of a legitimate news organization” but declined to name the outlet.