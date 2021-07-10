CNY Firemen’s Association holds 127th convention

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Central New York Firemen's Association celebrated their 127th convention in Owego this weekend.

The first convention was held in Owego in 1895 and has now returned to its original location.

Activities included fireworks, a parade, hose race, and a block party that community members could attend.

Last year's convention was canceled due to the pandemic, but Patrick Gavin, a volunteer with the Owego Hose Team, says the setback had a positive effect on the 2021 convention.

"We worked out the convention planning process for two years now, so we have an even better and even bigger convention thanks to the extra time we had to work through COVID-19," Gavin said.

Connecting firemen across the state, Gavin told 12 News that the Firemen's Association stood for comradery, networking, and educational opportunities.

The convention is also expected to bring business to Owego throughout the weekend.