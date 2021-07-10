“Cyber disruption” stops websites of Iranian ministry

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Websites of Iran’s transport and urbanization ministry have gone out of service after a “cyber disruption” in computer systems of its staff. The Saturday report by the official IRNA news agency did not elaborate but said the case is under investigation. This is the second abnormality in computer systems related to the ministry. On Friday, Iran’s railroad system came under cyberattack with hackers posting fake messages about alleged train delays or cancellations on display boards at stations across the country. It came after the electronic tracking system on trains across Iran failed. Also on Saturday, minister of telecommunications, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi warned about possible cyberattacks though ransomwares, said IRNA.