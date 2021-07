INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — He was an incorrigible cur. This mutt puppy wouldn’t listen to anything he was told. Three families tried. Three families brought him back to the Four Footed Friends shelter, each time with worse habits than before. When he went up for adoption again in late 2016, he had a penchant for chewing apart anything that was stuffed — toys, cushions, and the like. He had a name, too — Flynn. And he had a diagnosis. He was deaf.