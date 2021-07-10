Dry weather doesn’t last for long

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. More clouds late. Low of 58 (54-59). Winds light.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered to widespread rain showers developing in the afternoon 90% PM. Steadier rain along with downpours around dinner time. Total rainfall accumulation of 0.25"-1.00". Isolated pockets of 1-2 inches. High of 75 (72-77). Winds out of the east, southeast at 5-10 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers continue 60%. Showers will finally taper by sunrise. Low of 65 (61-68). Winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Dry tonight with partly cloudy skies. Comfortable sleeping temperatures as they fade back into the 50s. Clouds will thicken heading into Sunday morning.



Not a bad start to Sunday but there will be more clouds then sun before rain showers develop in the afternoon ahead of a warm front. Showers will become steadier later on in the day along with embedded downpours.



Showers and storms will be the main theme of the 7-Day forecast. This comes after one of Binghamton's wettest starts to July with over 3 inches of rainfall already observed at the airport.