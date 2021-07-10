End of term in sight, Wolf sets sights on school funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With just a year and a half left in office, Gov. Tom Wolf’s primary focus will be convincing the Republican-controlled Legislature to modernize how state aid is distributed to Pennsylvania’s public schools. Doing so would direct more money to Pennsylvania’s poorest school districts as well as to growing districts. In an interview Thursday, Wolf told The Associated Press he remains dedicated to two initiatives that have drawn stiff resistance from many Republicans. That’s adding tolls to nine major interstate bridges in need of upgrades and forcing fossil fuel-fired power plants to pay a price for the carbon dioxide they emit. The 72-year-old Democrat is term-limited.