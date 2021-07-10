Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández led off the Red Sox first with a home run, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run shot and Rafael Devers also homered to lead the Boston Red Sox to an 11-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Hernández’ homer was his fifth from the leadoff spot this season; only Kyle Schwarber (7) and José Altuve (6) have more. Martinez hit his 18th of the season in Boston’s three-run second inning and Devers hit his 22nd in the four-run fourth as the Red Sox bounced back from 1-0 and 3-2 deficits to pull away.

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer and Francisco Lindor clubbed New York’s first grand slam this season during a 10-run sixth inning, and the Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-4. A night after being postponed because of weather for the second time in a week, New York won for the fifth time in seven games. Friday’s matchup was delayed 41 minutes as lightning, thunder and heavy rain blanketed Citi Field with one out in the bottom of the eighth. Taijuan Walker allowed two runs over five innings and was told after the game by manager Luis Rojas that he’d been added to the National League All-Star team.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jim Furyk shot a 6-under 64, the best round in days at Omaha Country Club, to take a two-stroke lead over Stephen Ames in the U.S. Senior Open. The 2003 U.S. Open champion and 17-time PGA Tour winner rebounded from an opening 72 to get to 4 under. First-round co-leader Ames bogeyed four of the first six holes on his second nine and shot 73. Two-time U.S. Senior Open runner-up Miguel Angel Jimenez was 1 under after a 71.

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. (AP) — At 35 and close to the end of his baseball career, Todd Frazier is on the U.S. Olympic team for the Tokyo Games. He is on the team not only for his power but his passion. Released by the Pittsburgh Pirates in May, the third baseman adds a veteran presence and motivating force to the team. Frazier is a two-time All-Star and leader on the 24-man American roster headed to Yokohama for the six-nation tournament that starts July 28. The U.S. is joined by the Dominican Republic, Israel, host Japan, Mexico and South Korea. U.S. manager Mike Scioscia says of Frazier: “He loves this game of baseball. He loves competing, and he loves putting on the USA jersey.”