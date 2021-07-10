Mayer, Leiter, Rocker among top prospects for MLB draft

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates will lead off the Major League Baseball draft for the fourth time and first since they took pitcher Gerrit Cole in 2011. They have spent the last few months developing their draft board and trying to determine who they’ll take with the No. 1 overall pick. Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are among the favorites to be selected early, as are high school shortstops Marcelo Mayer, Jordan Lawlar, Brady House and Kahlil Watson, Louisville catcher Henry Davis and Oklahoma high school pitcher Jackson Jobe.