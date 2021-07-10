Mets crush Pirates 13-4 on Lindor grand slam, 10-run sixth

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer and Francisco Lindor clubbed New York’s first grand slam this season during a 10-run sixth inning, and the Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-4. A night after being postponed because of weather for the second time in a week, New York won for the fifth time in seven games. Friday’s matchup was delayed 41 minutes as lightning, thunder and heavy rain blanketed Citi Field with one out in the bottom of the eighth. Taijuan Walker allowed two runs over five innings and was told after the game by manager Luis Rojas that he’d been added to the National League All-Star team.