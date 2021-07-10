NY uptick in COVID-19 cases as vaccination rates slowly rise

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) --New York is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases as vaccination rates slowly rise. That's according to the state's latest data, released on Saturday.

About 525 people each day tested positive for COVID-19 in New York for the seven days through Friday.

That's up from 369 people -- a 42% increase -- for the prior week.

The state Department of Health says a higher percentage of cases are linked to more contagious variants and is urging more people to get vaccinated.