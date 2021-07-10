Police arrest Bangladesh factory owners after fire kills 52

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police in Bangladesh say they have arrested eight people on murder charges in connection with a factory fire that killed at least 52 people. Many of the dead were trapped inside by an illegally locked door. Bangladesh’s home minister said among those detained is the chairman and managing director of the group that owns the factory. One young victim of Thursday’s fire made desperate calls to her family in her final minutes. On Saturday, her grief-stricken relatives provided DNA samples, as forensic experts struggled to identify dozens of severely burned remains. Bangladesh has a tragic history of industrial disasters, and big international brands have come under heavy pressure to improve factory conditions.