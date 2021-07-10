Rumble Ponies clinch series against Fisher Cats

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 6-3 on Saturday to clinch the series.

Final score:

Rumble Ponies - 6 (22-35), Fisher Cats - 3 (24-32)

The Rumble Ponies had the lead early on with a two-run home run from Mark Vientos in the first inning.

After the Fisher Cats took a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning, Yoel Romero's go-ahead two-run double helped the Rumble Ponies retake the lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Binghamton added two more runs to their lead.

Oscar De La Cruz picked up his first win of the season allowing three runs on six hits, no walks, and five strikeouts in five innings of work.

The Rumble Ponies and Fisher Cats close out the series Sunday at 1:05 p.m.