Segura opens game with HR; Phillies end Boston’s home streak

7:56 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jean Segura and Alec Bohm homered, and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped Boston’s nine-game home winning streak with an 11-2 victory over the Red Sox. Segura opened the game with a drive over the Green Monster, and Bohm made it 3-0 with a two-run drive off Martín Pérez in the second. The Phillies then broke it open with eight runs in the eighth, earning their fourth win six games. Xander Bogaerts hit a solo homer for Boston, which lost for just fourth time in 15 games. It was the team’s longest win streak at Fenway Park since 2011.

