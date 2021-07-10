Summer Art Festival highlights local businesses and artists in Vestal

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Public Library hosted the Summer Art Festival today, featuring local artists and artisans.

Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Kelly Cargill says that hosting today's event was a part of the library's new initiative.

"We wanted to be a community center really," Cargill told 12 News. "That's our new goal, is lifelong learning, and we wanted to showcase local artists, and just show what the Vestal community has to offer in terms of art."

One featured artist and Vestal native, Rachel Consolazio, has been making her pottery for five years and was eager to have her work be showcased at the festival.

"I just think it's great that the farmer's market and artisan market can work together and have all these people come through today," Consolazio said. "It's been really fun to see some smiling faces and people happy to see art in our community."

The artwork was accompanied by other products as well, such as Tressa Tedino's homemade Italian cookies. Tedino uses her grandmother's recipe for her business, Tata's Cookies, but adds her own twist when it comes to flavors. Today's event was the perfect way to share her passion with others according to Tedino.

"It's just very exciting," Tedino said. "I love seeing everyone's faces when I make new flavors and that's very satisfying and gratifying for me to just make people happy with what I'm doing."

The pandemic has impacted many local small businesses and artists, but Cargill says the library and its programs are returning to life before the pandemic.

"We're so happy to see people in the library during the week and we're so happy to see people on Saturdays for the farmer's market and now for the artisan market as well," Cargill said. "We just love seeing people. We love showing people what Vestal has to offer in terms of art in the community."

The Summer Art Festival included a farmer's market, poetry reading, and an art show along with the artisan market today.

