Tioga County Sheriff’s ask for public’s help in finding missing woman

CANDOR (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says it is asking for the help of the public to locate a missing Candor woman.

Police say they are trying to locate a 66-year-old woman, Sandra Ledford, who they say is a "vulnerable adult".

Ledford left her residence on July 5 after 6 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Police say she is believed to be operating a gray, 2008 Jeep Commander.

Ledford does not have any family in the area and has left her residence without her cellphone.

If anyone has information about Ledford's whereabouts, they are encouraged to call Tioga County Sheriff's at (607)-687-1010.

If Ledford's car is located, police say to call 911.