Warner Bros studio tour expands with DC Universe, Potter

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) --Batman's secret cave, Harry Potter's cupboard under the stairs and the infamous "Friends" apartment are major centerpieces to the huge Warner Bros. studio lot expansion.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood recently reopened more than a year after doors were shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, attendees will have a chance to explore the studio's nearly 100 years of television and filmmaking history, highlighting the DC Universe and Harry Potter.

A firsthand look took place a couple day before the tour opened in late June at the Southern California studio, which now welcomes families with children ages 5 and older.