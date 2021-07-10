When alarms ring, family of 4 leaves to fight fires together

BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — One night in March, Mark and Candi Krause and their daughters, McKenah Wehr and Aubree Romig, had just finished making hot dogs when their phones blared with a 911 call quickly upgraded to a full house fire. Candi and McKenah, 19, drove together to the scene with their helmets, vests and wands to control traffic as fire police. Aubree, 15, tagged along to take pictures for the station’s social media. Mark, the fire engineer, would meet them there, driving the fire truck. About four hours later, they ate cold hot dogs together. The family fights fires together at the Upper Macungie Fire Station 56.