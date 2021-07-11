2 convicted in assault on teen theme park worker

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A New York City man and woman have been convicted of assault on a teenage employee at a children’s theme park near Philadelphia last summer. Jurors in Bucks County on Friday convicted 40-year-old Troy McCoy of aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. Thirty-two-year-old Shakerra Bonds was convicted of simple assault and disorderly conduct. Both were acquitted of conspiracy counts and Bonds was acquitted of a second simple assault count involving another employee. Defense attorneys argued that the Bronx residents were acting in self-defense, but a prosecutor said they were motivated by “perceived disrespect” and used unreasonable force.