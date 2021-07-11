6 wounded, 2 critically, in 1 shooting; 2 killed elsewhere

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say six people were wounded by gunfire, two critically, in one north Philadelphia shooting as gunfire elsewhere around the city claimed two lives and sent others to hospitals. Police said officers responded at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of gunshots and found vehicles struck by bullets and cartridge casings on the road — but no victims since they had all been taken to nearby Temple University Hospital in private vehicles. Police said a 23-year-old man was in critical condition with 14 gunshot wounds and a 22-year-old man also in critical condition with three gunshots. Four other men were listed in stable condition.