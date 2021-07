BERLIN (AP) — Police say 13 people were injured when a car plowed into a crowd at a market in the Austrian town of St. Florian. A spokesman for Upper Austria police said at least three people were seriously injured. The spokesman said it wasn’t immediately clear why the vehicle had crashed into the stall Sunday. The 87-year-old driver was among the injured. The crash happened close to the St. Florian monastery south of Linz.