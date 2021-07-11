Buffalo mayoral candidate says hardship prepared her for job

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The majority of Buffalo Democrats didn’t vote in the primary race for mayor, and the four-term incumbent did little public campaigning. The general election season is shaping up to be much more active after India Walton upset incumbent Byron Brown in the primary. Walton is a self-described democratic socialist who would be the city’s first female mayor. She says her background, from being a teenage parent to financial issues, has prepared her for this moment. Brown calls Walton a radical socialist and is staying in the race as a write-in candidate.