China vows retaliation after US blacklists companies

BEIJING (AP) — China says it will take necessary measures to respond to the U.S. blacklisting of Chinese companies over their alleged role in abuses of its Uyghur people and other Muslim ethnic minorities. The Commerce Ministry says the U.S. move constitutes an unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises and a serious breach of international economic and trade rules. It says China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard Chinese companies’ legitimate rights and interests. China has denied allegations of arbitrary detention and forced labor in Xinjiang and increasingly responded to sanctions against companies and officials with its own bans on visas and financial links.