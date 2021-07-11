CNY Fireman’s Association closes with breakfast

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Today the Central New York Firemen's Association brought their convention to a close with a farewell breakfast at the American Legion Post 401 in Owego.

Firefighters and their families were served breakfast prepared to order by members of the Legion.

This was the first breakfast since the pandemic. Vice Commander Tom Craven says the send-off breakfast fostered the strength of the firefighter community, even after the year off due to COVID-19.

"What's wonderful is seeing all these fantastic volunteer firefighters from all over Central New York coming in," Craven said. "It's a really great sense of family. It's a wonderful ending to a fantastic and fun-filled weekend."

The American Legion wants to continue the camaraderie by serving breakfast at the Post every Sunday from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. starting in September.

All proceeds will go back to Post 104 and any gratuity will go towards an end-of-the-year party for everyone to enjoy.

