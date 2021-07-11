Flash Flood Warning until SUN 11:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT THIS

EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHENANGO, NORTHWESTERN DELAWARE AND

SOUTHERN OTSEGO COUNTIES…

At 1016 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain was tapering off

across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned

area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain and runoff.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Oneonta, Sidney, Davenport, Maryland, Meredith, Bainbridge,

Unadilla, Otego, Milford, Franklin, Laurens, West End, Emmons,

Colliersville, Meridale, Cooperstown Junction, East Sidney, East

Meredith, Sidney Center and Schenevus.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR