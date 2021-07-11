Flash Flood Warning until MON 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Broome County in central New York…

Southwestern Chenango County in central New York…

Southeastern Tioga County in central New York…

Northeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Northwestern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until midnight EDT.

* At 941 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

that the heaviest rain from the showers and thunderstorms was

finally beginning to taper off in the greater Binghamton area.

Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall

amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Significant

flash flooding has been reported with numerous vehicles trapped in

water. Several residences were flooded as well as many basements

seeing significant flooding. Many roads were also flooded. This is

a dangerous situation. Do not venture out unless it is an

emergency.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain and runoff

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Sayre, Owego, Greater

Binghamton Airport, Vestal, Coventry, Litchfield, Windham, Afton,

Nichols, Rome, Little Meadows, Endwell, West Corners, Union

Center, Vestal Center, Tioga Terrace and Chenango Bridge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE