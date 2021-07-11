Flash Flood Watch from SUN 8:00 PM EDT until MON 12:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central New York, including the

following areas, Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Otsego and

Southern Oneida.

* From this evening through Monday morning.

* Showers will develop this afternoon, becoming heavy at times this

evening into Monday morning, with thunder also possible.

* Parts of the area have already received significant rainfall

during the past several days. Additional heavy rainfall may cause

localized flash flooding, especially poor drainage areas and

locations that have very wet soils from recent rains.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&