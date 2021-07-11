Flash Flood Watch from SUN 8:00 PM EDT until MON 12:00 PM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from SUN 8:00 PM EDT until MON 12:00 PM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has expanded the
* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of central New York and
northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central
New York, Broome, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga and Tompkins.
In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna.
* From 8 PM EDT this evening through Monday morning.
* Showers will develop this afternoon, becoming heavy at times this
evening into Monday morning, with thunder also possible.
* Parts of the area have already received significant rainfall
during the past several days. Additional heavy rainfall may cause
localized flash flooding, especially poor drainage areas and
locations that have very wet soils from recent rains.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&