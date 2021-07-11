Flood Advisory from SUN 6:52 PM EDT until SUN 8:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Broome County in central New York…

Southwestern Chenango County in central New York…

Southeastern Tioga County in central New York…

* Until 845 PM EDT.

* At 652 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers

and isolated thunderstorms across eastern Tioga County and Broome

County New York. The heavy rain will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience minor flooding include…

Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Owego, Greater Binghamton

Airport, Vestal, Kirkwood, Conklin, Nanticoke, Coventry, Greene,

Newark Valley, Windsor, Candor, Nichols, Chenango Bridge, Castle

Creek, Chenango Forks, Endwell and Union Center.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&