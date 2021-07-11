Flood Advisory from SUN 8:29 PM EDT until SUN 11:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Chenango County in central New York…

Northwestern Delaware County in central New York…

Southern Otsego County in central New York…

* Until 1130 PM EDT.

* At 829 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Minor flooding is expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Oneonta, Sidney, Davenport, Guilford, Maryland, Meredith,

Bainbridge, Unadilla, Otego, Morris, Milford, Gilbertsville,

Franklin, Laurens, West End, East Sidney, Emmons, Colliersville,

Sidney Center and Meridale.

Additional rainfall amounts of up to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&