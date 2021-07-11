Flood chance prompts State of Emergency for towns of Chenango, Dickinson

(WBNG) -- Broome County officials have declared a State of Emergency for the towns of Chenango and Dickinson Sunday evening due to the possibility of flooding.

EMERGENCY ALERT: Due to a chance of flash flooding, a State of Emergency has been declared for the Towns of Chenango & Dickinson. No unnecessary travel. pic.twitter.com/1H8MyU6xM5 — Broome County Government (@BroomeCountyGov) July 12, 2021

Officials have advised against travel unless it's necessary. Drivers are asked to use caution if they are traveling to work.

Torrential rainfall has prompted a Flash Flood Watch for parts of the Southern Tier. You can read more about flood watches and warnings by clicking here.

12 News will have the latest on the forecast in its 11 p.m. newscast. You can also download the Storm Track 12 weather app for your forecast on the go.