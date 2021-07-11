Goolagong Cawley saw champion potential in Barty years ago

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Evonne Goolagong Cawley stayed up well past her usual bedtime to watch the big event. Not that she minded being tired when she woke up all-too-early on Sunday morning: her friend and protege Ash Barty was the new Wimbledon champion. Barty completed a 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 win over Karolina Pliskova at the All England Club. It was just past 1 a.m. Sunday on Australia’s east coast when the match and ended and Goolagong Cawley and her husband, Roger Cawley, may have woken up the neighbors with their noisy reaction at their home north of Brisbane. Goolagong Cawley says “It was very emotional for me to be watching Ash.”