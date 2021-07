BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- The 3rd Annual Harper M. Stantz Rec Park Music Fest has been postponed.

Organizers said they decided to cancel Sunday's festival due to weather.

Source: Jim Reyen Facebook

The new date of the music festival will be Saturday, August 8, from 1:00 to 9:30 p.m.

For more information on the festival dedicated to Harper Stantz, click here.