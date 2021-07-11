Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jean Segura and Alec Bohm homered, and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped Boston’s nine-game home winning streak with an 11-2 victory over the Red Sox. Segura opened the game with a drive over the Green Monster, and Bohm made it 3-0 with a two-run drive off Martín Pérez in the second. The Phillies then broke it open with eight runs in the eighth, earning their fourth win six games. Xander Bogaerts hit a solo homer for Boston, which lost for just fourth time in 15 games. It was the team’s longest win streak at Fenway Park since 2011.

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso homered, Jeff McNeil drove in two runs and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 for a doubleheader split. Alonso gave the Mets a 3-1 lead when he connected on a 1-1 fastball from Max Kranick with two outs in the third inning. Alonso’s 428-foot solo drive hit a glass window on a club area just inside the left-field foul pole. The Pirates won the opener 6-2 behind five innings and a tiebreaking homer by Tyler Anderson off Marcus Stroman.

DENVER (AP) — Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto will take over for injured San Francisco catcher Buster Posey as the National League’s starter in Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Coors Field. St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina earned his 10th All-Star selection, among 10 replacements announced Saturday by Major League Baseball, then said hours later he would also skip the All-Star Game. He was replaced by Milwaukee catcher Omar Narváez. Molina was elected on the players’ ballot and filled the spot vacated when Posey was put on the injured list Friday, five days after his left thumb was bruised by a foul tip. Narváez will make his first All-Star appearance.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jim Furyk overcame a mid-round lull following the second of two weather delays Saturday and moved closer to winning his first senior major title. The 51-year-old took a four-shot lead into the final round of the U.S. Senior Open after shooting a 4-under 66 on Saturday to get to 8-under 202 at Omaha Country Club. First-round co-leader Stephen Ames birdied three of the last five holes for a 68, bouncing back from a 73 on Friday, and will be paired with Furyk on Sunday. Retief Goosen closed with two birdies, shot 66 and was alone at 3 under.

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after Major League Baseball limited its draft amid the chaos of COVID-19, it’s set to host a revamped event as part of All-Star festivities in Denver. The 20-round draft will span three days, with Round 1 slated for primetime on Sunday. MLB moved the draft to July’s All-Star weekend, putting the opening round on its network right after the All-Star Futures Game, a showcase for the top players in the minors. The draft had been televised from MLB Network’s studios in Secaucus, New Jersey, since 2009.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates will lead off the Major League Baseball draft for the fifth time and first since they took pitcher Gerrit Cole in 2011. They have spent the last few months developing their draft board and trying to determine who they’ll take with the No. 1 overall pick. Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are among the favorites to be selected early, as are high school shortstops Marcelo Mayer, Jordan Lawlar, Brady House and Kahlil Watson, Louisville catcher Henry Davis and Oklahoma high school pitcher Jackson Jobe.