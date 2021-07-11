Pirates draft Louisville C Henry Davis with No. 1 pick

The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the first pick in baseball’s amateur draft. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the pick from Denver’s Bellco Theater. Major League Baseball moved the draft from its longstanding June slot to July’s All-Star weekend in an effort to better showcase its future stars. Davis has big power and an even bigger arm, throwing out 46% of would-be basestealers to become a finalist for the Buster Posey Award as college baseball’s best defensive catcher. He batted .370 and led the Cardinals with 15 homers, and his .482 on-base percentage was best in the Atlantic Coast Conference.